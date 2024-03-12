Events in Romania: TIFF extends program by one day

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) is scheduled to take place between June 14 and June 24, an additional day over the dates announced initially.

The event will thus cover the second day of Pentecost (June 24), declared a legal day off in the country.

The additional day of TIFF will be dedicated to a retrospective of the most popular films from the festival, award-winning films, and surprise events, the organizers of the event said.

The country's largest film festival is preparing a program covering hundreds of screenings, cine-concerts, special events, and meetings with movie stars.

Over 150,000 film enthusiasts are expected in Cluj-Napoca this year for the festival in cinema halls and outdoor and alternative spaces.

The number of participants has consistently increased, with TIFF attracting an ever-growing number of Romanian and foreign tourists to Transylvania. According to a study conducted by students from the Faculty of Sociology and Social Assistance at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, over 70% of non-resident participants visit Cluj for TIFF, the festival said.

(Photo: Nicu Cherciu, courtesy of TFF)

