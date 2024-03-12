Events

Events in Romania: TIFF extends program by one day

12 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) is scheduled to take place between June 14 and June 24, an additional day over the dates announced initially.

The event will thus cover the second day of Pentecost (June 24), declared a legal day off in the country.

The additional day of TIFF will be dedicated to a retrospective of the most popular films from the festival, award-winning films, and surprise events, the organizers of the event said.

The country's largest film festival is preparing a program covering hundreds of screenings, cine-concerts, special events, and meetings with movie stars.

Over 150,000 film enthusiasts are expected in Cluj-Napoca this year for the festival in cinema halls and outdoor and alternative spaces.

The number of participants has consistently increased, with TIFF attracting an ever-growing number of Romanian and foreign tourists to Transylvania. According to a study conducted by students from the Faculty of Sociology and Social Assistance at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, over 70% of non-resident participants visit Cluj for TIFF, the festival said.

(Photo: Nicu Cherciu, courtesy of TFF)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Events

Events in Romania: TIFF extends program by one day

12 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) is scheduled to take place between June 14 and June 24, an additional day over the dates announced initially.

The event will thus cover the second day of Pentecost (June 24), declared a legal day off in the country.

The additional day of TIFF will be dedicated to a retrospective of the most popular films from the festival, award-winning films, and surprise events, the organizers of the event said.

The country's largest film festival is preparing a program covering hundreds of screenings, cine-concerts, special events, and meetings with movie stars.

Over 150,000 film enthusiasts are expected in Cluj-Napoca this year for the festival in cinema halls and outdoor and alternative spaces.

The number of participants has consistently increased, with TIFF attracting an ever-growing number of Romanian and foreign tourists to Transylvania. According to a study conducted by students from the Faculty of Sociology and Social Assistance at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, over 70% of non-resident participants visit Cluj for TIFF, the festival said.

(Photo: Nicu Cherciu, courtesy of TFF)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president announces bid for NATO secretary general job
09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced
08 March 2024
Transport
Romania's government announces EUR 1.2 bln investment in new berths at Constanta Port
07 March 2024
Business
Revolut Reader launches in Romania, allowing merchants to accept card payments