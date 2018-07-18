(P) Tickets available: Extraordinary recitals & concerts await in September at the Enescu Competition 2018

Tickets to the 2018“George Enescu” International Competition (1-23 September, Bucharest) are available in the Eventim network (Germanos, Orange stores, Carrefour, Humanitas and Cărturești bookstores and OMV gas stations), and online, on www.eventim.ro, at this link. Starting with this edition, tickets can also be purchased on the Competition and Festival website, www.festivalenescu.ro, by accessing the TICKETS section. Prices vary between RON 55 and 40 for an individual ticket, and RON 400 and 300 for a full pass.

The 16th edition of the “George Enescu” International Competition brings to Bucharest between 1 and 23 September 270 young musicians from 39 countries, 22 of them being from Romania and the Republic of Moldova – a historical record, 60 years from the first edition of the Competition.

The young musicians taking part in the 2018 Enescu Competition will perform at the National University of Music in Bucharest – elimination Round I – and will then go on stage at the Romanian Athenaeum, giving recitals (Round II, Round III) and concerts with orchestra (Finals with Orchestra), to win the trophy in one of the three sections of the competition – Violin, Cello and Piano. For the Composition section, the winner will be announced on the closing night, on 23 September.

Extraordinary recitals and unique concerts are part of the programme of this edition of the Enescu Competition.

2018 Enescu Competition starts on 1 September at 7.00 p.m. with a Gala Concert at the Romanian Athenaeum bringing to the audience the Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano and Orchestra by Paul Constantinescu, one of the first Romanian compositions dedicated to a group of soloists and an orchestra. Moreover, the audience will be able to listen for the very first time to the winning composition of the previous edition, “Concerto for Orchestra” by the young Chinese composer Tian Tian. Under the baton of conductor Gabriel Bebeșelea, alongside the “George Enescu” Philharmonic Orchestra, the soloists of the concert will be Ștefan Tarara (violin), Eun-Sun Hong (cello) and Josu de Solaun (piano), winners of the 2014 Enescu Competition. Paul Constantinescu’s Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano and Orchestra is going to be subsequently recorded by the three soloists and launched internationally by the prestigious record label Naxos.

The 2018 Enescu Competition programme will continue with Round I – elimination, Round II and III, and the Semi-Finals, for each of the three sections, where the audience will be able to watch the performances of the young musicians, as well as the jury’s decisions,step by step.

The Finals with Orchestra will bring three concerts with orchestra for each final, where the best young musicians in the competition will perform in front of the jury and their supporters to become winners of this year’s edition. The Finals with Orchestra will take place with the participation of the “George Enescu” Philharmonic Orchestra, as follows: the Cello Final, 11 September, conducted by Paul Watkins, the Violin Final, 17 September, conducted by Christoph Poppen, and the Piano Final, scheduled for 23 September, conducted by Vassily Sinaisky.

At the Romanian Athenaeum, we will be able to listen as well to British cellist Raphael Wallfish and pianist John York (5 September), Italian violinist SalvatoreAccardo and pianist Laura Manzini (14 September), as well as Swedish pianist Peter Jablonski (22 September). We will also see the winners of the 2016 “George Enescu” Competition: American cellist ZlatomirFung (8 September), Kazakh violinist Erzhan Kulibaev (16 September) and Japanese pianist Takuma Ishii (20 September).

Starting with the 2014 edition, the “George Enescu” International Competition has been organised as a stand-alone event with public attendance. With a remarkable international reputation, “George Enescu” Competition is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions and Alink‑Argerich Foundation – Piano Competition Worldwide. The prizes of the 2018 edition amount to EUR 115,000; in addition, winners may also receive masterclasses given by jury members or other special prizes.

The full programme of the 2018 Enescu Competition is available on www.festivalenescu.ro, at this link.

(P) – This article is an advertorial