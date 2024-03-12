Tiberiu Dobre takes over as VP of Samsung Electronics for Romania & Bulgaria

Samsung Electronics Romania & Bulgaria has appointed Tiberiu Dobre, head of Mobile eXperience for Romania & Bulgaria, as VP of the company.

He will coordinate and implement commercial strategies to consolidate Samsung’s position in the local and European markets.

Dobre, who has extensive experience in technology and sales, will carry on with his responsibilities as head of division for the Mobile eXperience department, while taking over the VP responsibilities from Victor Armășelu, VP & Head of Consumer Electronics Division.

Before joining Samsung Electronics, he held various leadership roles in companies such as Vodafone, HP, and Nokia. He joined the Samsung Electronics team six years ago, when he took on the challenge of managing the regional Mobile eXperience team.

(Photo: the company)

