Media: Three TV stations will broadcast Champions League matches in Romania

Local TV stations Telekom Sport, Digi Spot and Look TV purchased the rights to broadcast Champions League and Europa League matches in the next three seasons, 2018-2021. The three TV stations made the announcement on Wednesday, July 25.

PRO TV, the biggest television in Romania in terms of viewership and revenues, had the option to broadcast the free-to-air matches in the two competitions but decided to stay out.

Digi Sport is the sports television of the RCS&RDS group while Telekom Sport is part of the Telekom Romania group. The two groups are among the biggest cable and DTH television providers in Romania and their sports channels are only available to their cable and DTH clients.

Look TV and Look Plus are two televisions controlled by local company Clever Media Network, which also holds the rights to broadcast matches in the local football championship Liga I.

The three groups also bought the rights to broadcast the matches through their online platforms.

[email protected]