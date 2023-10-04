Three entrepreneurs launch fast-track Executive MBA program in Bucharest with weekend courses, aiming to build the new generation of Romanian business leaders

News from Companies

Newly founded Beyond Business School starts with an Executive Master in Business Administration (EMBA).

Courses will be delivered on Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sunday mornings.

The inaugural EMBA program will last 10 weekends, from January to March 2024.

Individual students will choose between three specializations: business development, sustainability or digital transformation.

Over 90% of the course will be delivered by entrepreneurs and corporate CEOs.

The EMBA costs 3,000 EUR for early bird registrations.

The founders also plan to launch a three-year post-baccalaureate BBA program (Bachelor of Business Administration) in September 2025 and expand across South Eastern Europe the year after.

Serial entrepreneur Grégoire Vigroux, community builder and entrepreneur Andra Ghibuțiu, and adjunct professor and former managing director Nicolas Boitout PhD, launch Beyond Business School. Over 90% of the course will be delivered by entrepreneurs and corporate CEOs and the EMBA costs 3,000 EUR for early birds.

Their inaugural fast-track EMBA program consists of 120 hours, delivered over 10 weekends. The first cohort will start on January 12 and end on March 31, 2024. Two similar cohorts will follow in 2024, respectively from April to June and September to December 2024.

The program will have 40 speakers, 90% of them entrepreneurs and corporate leaders. CEO Talks – meetings in which entrepreneurs and corporate leaders share their experience with the students –will take place on Friday evenings. Masterclasses and lectures will take place on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Each student will choose between three specializations

All students will follow a common set of modules on general management that accounts for 60 hours, covering topics including building teams, public speaking, corporate finance, as well as Romania and global business.

In addition, each student will choose between three specializations: leadership and business development, leadership and sustainable business, and leadership and digital transformation, representing an additional 30 hours.

There will also be 20 hours of online classes, in partnership with Western European business schools, offering students two international certificates.

A final 10 hours dedicated to an entrepreneurial capstone project will let the students showcase the knowledge they have gained throughout their academic program and apply it to real-world business issues.

“I’ve wanted to launch a business school ever since I became an entrepreneur in Romania, in 2007! I believe our country has great tech talents, but not enough business leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset. Our EMBA program has been designed to build the new generation of Romanian business leaders, and create a strong and influential network of alumni, named the ‘beyonders’. To empower our students to become greater leaders, we have selected our teachers from among the best entrepreneurs and corporate CEOs — in Romania and beyond”, said Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder Beyond Business School.

Expansion to Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary and Moldova starting 2026

Those wishing to apply for Beyond Business School’s EMBA program must have a bachelor’s degree, and be entrepreneurs; or work in any business organization, in a middle management or management role.

Beyond Business School’s founders estimate their first EMBA cohort will reach 40 students in January 2024, split evenly between the business development, sustainability and digital transformation modules.

In parallel with the three EMBA cohorts that will run throughout the year, the founders plan to launch a full three-year post-baccalaureate BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) in September 2025 and expand across the region (primarily Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary and Moldova) the year after.

***

Beyond Business School’s ambition is to build the new generation of Romanian business leaders. The EMBA program has been designed to help ambitious entrepreneurs and managers take their career to the next level.

Beyond Business School launched in September 2023. Its co-founders are serial entrepreneur Grégoire Vigroux, along with entrepreneur and community builder Andra Ghibuțiu, and adjunct professor and former managing director Nicolas Boitout.

The school’s fast-track EMBA lasts 10 weekends. The first cohort starts on January 12, 2024, ending on March 31, 2024. Two similar cohorts will follow in 2024, respectively from April to June and September to December 2024.

In parallel with the three EMBA cohorts that will run throughout the year, the founders plan to launch a full three-year post-baccalaureate BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) in September 2025 and expand across the region (primarily Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary and Moldova) the year after.

Beyond Business School is more than a school of management. It has been built, at its core, to become a strong and influential alumni community: the beyonders. The business school’s motto is Work hard. Network harder.

Find out more about Beyond Business School: www.beyond-business-school.com.

* This is a press release.