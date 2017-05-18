21 °C
Three Bucharest architecture offices merge into CUMULUS

by Irina Popescu
Architecture offices PZP, SYAA and ARXTUDIO in Bucharest have merged into CUMULUS, a new office with a turnover of over EUR 1 million.

The CUMULUS team consists of 40 architects led by three executive partners, namely Adrian Soare, Liviu Zagan, and Razvan Puchici, and five coordinating partners – Eliza Yokina, Elena Dragu, Ivona Amaritei, Ioana Moanga, and Costin Beekman.

The CUMULUS offices are located on the third floor of Universul center in downtown Bucharest. The new architecture office provides integrated civil and urban design services, with expertise in residential, office, industrial, restoration and rehabilitation projects, public investment and hospitality.

The three architecture offices PZP, SYYA and ARXTUDIO have been involved in several architectural projects such as Victoria Center, Olimpia Tower, Quadra Place, and Dacia-Renault industrial spaces.

