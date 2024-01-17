Southern Romania: Thousands of World War II projectiles found during excavation work

Nearly 3,500 projectiles dating back to World War II were discovered and subsequently removed by the bomb disposal team from the Buzău County Emergency Inspectorate after employees of a company found them during excavation work in the city of Râmnicu Sărat.

According to ISU Buzău, while conducting excavation work, employees of a company uncovered what appeared to be buried projectiles. The workers called the emergency service number 112, and the bomb disposal experts from ISU Buzău arrived at the site to begin the land clearance procedures. Over four hours, specialists identified a total of 3,487 pieces of ammunition, which makes it the largest underground ammunition depot identified in recent years in Buzău County.

The bomb disposal team safely transported the ammunition to a specially designated storage facility, where it will remain until it can be safely destroyed.

In the post on Facebook announcing the discovery, ISU specialists also warn that unexploded projectiles can still be active and can cause serious accidents if mishandled. They encourage the public to call and report the discovery of such munitions. Failure to inform the authorities can be punished according to the law.

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Buzau)