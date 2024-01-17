Society

Southern Romania: Thousands of World War II projectiles found during excavation work

17 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nearly 3,500 projectiles dating back to World War II were discovered and subsequently removed by the bomb disposal team from the Buzău County Emergency Inspectorate after employees of a company found them during excavation work in the city of Râmnicu Sărat.

According to ISU Buzău, while conducting excavation work, employees of a company uncovered what appeared to be buried projectiles. The workers called the emergency service number 112, and the bomb disposal experts from ISU Buzău arrived at the site to begin the land clearance procedures. Over four hours, specialists identified a total of 3,487 pieces of ammunition, which makes it the largest underground ammunition depot identified in recent years in Buzău County.

The bomb disposal team safely transported the ammunition to a specially designated storage facility, where it will remain until it can be safely destroyed. 

In the post on Facebook announcing the discovery, ISU specialists also warn that unexploded projectiles can still be active and can cause serious accidents if mishandled. They encourage the public to call and report the discovery of such munitions. Failure to inform the authorities can be punished according to the law.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Buzau)

Read next
Normal
Society

Southern Romania: Thousands of World War II projectiles found during excavation work

17 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nearly 3,500 projectiles dating back to World War II were discovered and subsequently removed by the bomb disposal team from the Buzău County Emergency Inspectorate after employees of a company found them during excavation work in the city of Râmnicu Sărat.

According to ISU Buzău, while conducting excavation work, employees of a company uncovered what appeared to be buried projectiles. The workers called the emergency service number 112, and the bomb disposal experts from ISU Buzău arrived at the site to begin the land clearance procedures. Over four hours, specialists identified a total of 3,487 pieces of ammunition, which makes it the largest underground ammunition depot identified in recent years in Buzău County.

The bomb disposal team safely transported the ammunition to a specially designated storage facility, where it will remain until it can be safely destroyed. 

In the post on Facebook announcing the discovery, ISU specialists also warn that unexploded projectiles can still be active and can cause serious accidents if mishandled. They encourage the public to call and report the discovery of such munitions. Failure to inform the authorities can be punished according to the law.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Buzau)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System