The Little Prince: Story of a Friendship immersive show arrives at Bucharest’s MINA museum in December

Bucharest's Museum of Immersive New Art - MINA will inaugurate a new space in December, especially for the digital show The Little Prince: Story of a Friendship - an exciting mix of traditional theatre, film animation and digital art.

Using emerging technologies, the show takes the audience into the magical universe of The Little Prince. Real actors play the story's characters, using technologies such as motion tracking and special effects with chroma key.

"This approach provides an immersive multimedia production that brings together filmed actors and animated characters, giving audiences a fresh take on the classic story of The Little Prince," the organizers said.

The immersive show is created by Illusionist Digital Art Studio, a team of interdisciplinary new media art artists from Turkey. For the Romanian version, the audio production was made by Alexei Țurcan, with voices recorded by Romanian actors.

The Little Prince: Story of a Friendship has already been successfully presented in Dubai, Istanbul and Antalya, attracting more than 31,000 visitors in just a few months. Through this modern adaptation, the show pays tribute to the story, as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the book's first publication.

Tickets for the show in Bucharest cost RON 50 and can be purchased online on MINA's website. It lasts 40 minutes and is recommended for ages 3 and up.

Written and illustrated by Antoine de Saint Exupéry, The Little Prince was first published in 1943 in New York in English and French before being released in France in 1946 by Gallimard, where it became a bestseller sold in over 14 million copies. It has been adapted several times into animations, films and plays and has been a massive success around the world. It is the most translated book in the world, with over 500 official translations.

MINA is the first immersive space in Romania and the largest new media art center in Southeast Europe. It opened a few months ago in a building that once housed the first Romanian computer factory.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)