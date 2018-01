Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast has fully acquired water and gas pipe producer Politub, one of the largest in Romania, in a deal worth some EUR 4.8 million.

The seller was French firm New Socotub. After the transaction, Politub will become TeraPlast’s polyethylene pipe production division, which should double its turnover in 2018, the company has announced.

TeraPlast posted a yearly turnover of over EUR 91 million from six business lines.

