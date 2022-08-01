Potential tensions in RO ruling coalition after Hungarian PM's speech in Transylvania

The tensions within Romanian ruling party may increase as president Klaus Iohannis asked for clarifications from ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR, the junior ruling partner of Liberals (PNL) and Social Democrats (PSD), after its leaders applauded Viktor Orbán's racist and anti-European statements.

Leaders of the European Parliament's main groups on July 29 condemned the Hungarian prime minister's "inexcusable statements" on race and Europe, urging the bloc to continue withholding funds from the country.

In this context, the Romanian president had to take steps, but it remains unclear how far will he go as the political sponsor of the ruling coalition he forged last autumn.

Complicating the incident, the leadership of the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR refused bluntly any responsibility for the incident.

UDMR's political ties with Orbán's Fidesz are undeniable - although ideologically superficial. There's nothing to be explained about the applauses received by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán during his speech held in Transylvania, from the ethnic Hungarians party UDMR - UDMR's president Kelemen Hunor stated in response to President Iohannis' comments.

"Orbán did not speak of Romania, Orbán did not speak of the Government of Romania, of the coalition, so there is no reason for it to be a matter of tension in the coalition," said Kelemen Hunor, quoted by G4media.ro.

His predecessor, Marko Bela, however, made more moderate statements for G4media.ro. However, he argued against taking out UDMR from the Government because, in his opinion, this would lead to "the amplification of inter-ethnic tensions."

Marko Bela stated that he is dissatisfied with Kelemen Hunor's statements "because it is clear that he did not want to criticize Orban Viktor, although I do not think he agrees with the ideology of isolation."

Speaking at an annual gathering in Tușnad, Transylvania, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban argued against the "mixing" of European and non-European races. Orbán argued that the Hungarians were racially pure and that they intended to stay that way.

(Photo: Manases Sandor/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com