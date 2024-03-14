TELUS International Romania Community Board invites NGOs to apply for the first grant session of 2024

News from Companies

TELUS International Romania Community Board has opened registrations for the annual grant program designed to provide non-governmental organizations in Romania with the opportunity to benefit from funding for their education, health or environment related initiatives. NGOs can submit their projects by April 5th, and the total amount of the funds allocated in this first session is 50,000 USD, representing 50% of the annual program budget.

Grants are awarded exclusively to non-governmental organizations registered in Romania. The submitted projects must be implemented during 2024, have as direct beneficiaries children, young people or their families, and use social innovation and technology in addressing a problem identified in the communities where these organizations are active.

Interested NGOs can submit their proposals of projects through an application form available on the website. When writing their application, organizations are encouraged to present details related to the identified problem, the way in which the proposed project will provide an innovative solution, through concrete actions, as well as the expected measurable results.

Depending on the number of beneficiaries and the complexity of the proposed projects, NGOs can request grants of either 5,000 USD or 10,000 USD. The Foundation’s Board will evaluate the proposals and select the winning projects by the end of May 2024.

With this news grant session, TELUS International Romania Community Board continues its commitment started in 2016 to support local communities, distributing funds worth 100,000 USD annually. To date, the Foundation has funded 130 projects in Romania with grants amounting to 700,000 USD.

The Community Board grants program, along with the annual volunteer event TELUS Days of Giving and other social campaigns organized throughout the year are key actions taken by TELUS International to fulfil its “We Give Where We Live” commitment and better the communities its team members are part of.

At global level, TELUS International runs five Foundations (Community Board) in: Guatemala, El Salvador, Philippines, Bulgaria and Romania, each distributing 100,000 USD annually to support projects dedicated to local communities.

