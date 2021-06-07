Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 08:23
Business

Romanian telemedicine start-up raises EUR 700,000 in new financing round

06 July 2021
Telios Care, one of the leading providers of telemedicine services in Romania, raised EUR 700,000 in a new financing round with the Cluj-Napoca based software solutions provider Fortech as the lead investor.

Thus, with an investment of EUR 400,000, Fortech becomes the largest investor in Telios Care, with a 9% stake, according to Wall-street.ro.

This round of financing also marks the official launch of Fortech Investments, the investment division of Fortech Group, which will manage the company's investment, acquisition and partnership strategy.

In this new financing round, current investors also contributed EUR 180,000 mln. In addition, the company managed to raise another EUR 120,000 from new investors.

Currently, Telios Care is a joint-stock structure composed of both founders and investors, including investors from Transylvania Angels Network, Growceanu Angel Investment and Tech Angels - the three organizations actively involved in attracting the new funding on the one hand and investing in the digitalization of the healthcare industry on the other hand.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
