Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/06/2021 - 08:26
Business

Telekom Romania reports rising EBITDA despite smaller turnover

06 August 2021
Fixed-line telecom operator Telekom Romania (TKR) announced that its revenues decreased "slightly" in the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2020, to EUR 216.8 mln.

The cause was the "slower recovery of the Romanian economy, following the negative impact of the pandemic," the company explained, News.ro reported.

TKR is 54% controlled by Greek OTE, with the Romanian state owning the remaining 46%. OTE will sell its 54% stake for a price of EUR 268 mln, subject to ex-post adjustments.

Despite shrinking revenues, Telekom Romania reported bigger profitability in the second quarter this year. EBITDA adjusted after IFRS-16 increased by 14.5% year-on-year, reaching EUR 41.4 mln in the quarter - to result in an operating profit ratio of nearly 20%.

The EBITDA continues its upward trend seen in recent quarters, the company commented. Separately, the company's cash flow remained positive in Q2, for the ninth consecutive quarter, due to strict cash discipline and cost control.

(Photo: Tobias Arhelgher/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
