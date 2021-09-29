Romanian jewellery retail chain Teilor plans expansion abroad and listing bonds

Romanian jewellery store chain Teilor plans to invest RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln) by the end of this year in developing the store network in Romania, Poland and Hungary. The amount invested per store is around EUR 3.5 mln (EUR 0.7 mln).

As a result of these investments, the company will have 61 stores, compared to 55 currently.

Thus, in the next period, the company will open four stores in Poland, three of which are new locations, and one is an existing but relocated store. Locally, the network will open two new stores and relocate and expand two more units.

In parallel, the network controlled by the entrepreneur Florin Enache is preparing to come to the Bucharest Stock Exchange through a bond issue, Ziarul Financiar reported.

(Photo source: Teilor)