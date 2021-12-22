Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian jewellery chain Teilor debuts at Bucharest Exchange

22 December 2021
Teilor Holding, a group of companies that includes the chain of luxury jewellery stores Teilor, Teilor Invest Exchange and financial lending company Invest Intermed GF IFN, made its debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on December 21, with its first bonds.

The capital attracted from investors, of RON 45 mln (RON 9 mln), will be used for the accelerated development of the three businesses in the group, respectively for the expansion of the network of Teilor jewellery stores in Romania and Europe, and for increasing the number of new agencies operating under the umbrella of Teilor Invest Exchange and Invest Intermed GF IFN.

The two issues of Teilor bonds, in lei and euros, are traded on the Multilateral Trading System.

"Together with BVB investors, we will continue our client-centric business model, expanding Teilor Holding businesses abroad and locally through brick-and-mortar stores as well as our online platforms. Our target is to reach RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) in sales by 2026, when the bonds that we are listing today on BVB will reach maturity. The success of the corporate bonds private placement, the largest in the history of the AeRO market, is a confirmation of the brand notoriety of Teilor as well as offers us validation of our development plans and we thank all our investors for their trust," said Mircea Varga, Board Member at Teilor Holding. 

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

16 November 2021
RI +
Robert Hellwagner, Selgros CEO: After 4 years of living here, I see Romania as my home
16 November 2021
Robert Hellwagner, Selgros CEO: After 4 years of living here, I see Romania as my home
