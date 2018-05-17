TechFest connected by Vodafone comes to Bucharest end-June, three other cities next

The list of cities hosting the urban technology festival TechFest connected by Vodafone has expanded this year, and also includes the capital Bucharest.

The third edition of the festival, which is developed in collaboration with the IT community, will take place in Bucharest between June 27 and July 2. Next, the event will be organized in other cities in the fall, namely Cluj, Iasi and Timisoara. The three cities hosted previous editions of the tech festival.

In Bucharest, the program of TechFest connected by Vodafone will comprise ten events that will bring together over 50 national and international guests. For example, the Sala Polivalenta in downtown Bucharest will host, during the weekend, the biggest business hackathon in Romania, a tech expo, presentations, concerts and artistic moments, as part of the open-air urban festival. Meanwhile, the Universul Palace will be the place where professionals in the digital industry will gather for a dedicated conference while Cinema Pro will host a Demo Day event dedicated to the most promising start-ups in Romania.

The event is dedicated to all technology enthusiasts, IT professionals, start-ups and entrepreneurs, companies and players in the IT&C market, gamers and the general public interested in gadgets and the latest trends on this segment.

Tickets and more details are available here.

At the TechFest 2017 edition, the 10 events held in 10 venues in Cluj, Timisoara and Iasi were attended by over 1300 people and 118 companies and organizations.

Irina Marica, [email protected]