Invictus Games: Team Romania includes 20 military athletes

Twenty soldiers wounded in theatres of operations will represent Romania at this year’s edition of the Invictus Games in the Hague, the Ministry of Defence announced. The sporting event is scheduled for April 16-22.

The Romanian military athletes will participate in seven sports competitions, namely archery, athletics, rowing, powerlifting, cycling, swimming, and sitting volleyball.

This will be Romania’s third participation in the international multi-sport event that supports the physical and mental recovery of soldiers wounded in theatres of operations, after the editions in Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018).

“The Invictus Games promote a perspective of respect and empathy for the sacrifice and trauma of the injured military personnel, whose involvement in domestic and international sports is an opportunity for social reintegration and self-confidence, much needed in physical and mental recovery,” the Romanian Ministry of Defence said.

About 500 competitors from 20 countries will participate in the Invictus Games The Hague in April, in ten different sports, according to the event’s official website.

