Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 13:52
Sports

Invictus Games: Team Romania includes 20 military athletes

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Twenty soldiers wounded in theatres of operations will represent Romania at this year’s edition of the Invictus Games in the Hague, the Ministry of Defence announced. The sporting event is scheduled for April 16-22.

The Romanian military athletes will participate in seven sports competitions, namely archery, athletics, rowing, powerlifting, cycling, swimming, and sitting volleyball.

This will be Romania’s third participation in the international multi-sport event that supports the physical and mental recovery of soldiers wounded in theatres of operations, after the editions in Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018).

“The Invictus Games promote a perspective of respect and empathy for the sacrifice and trauma of the injured military personnel, whose involvement in domestic and international sports is an opportunity for social reintegration and self-confidence, much needed in physical and mental recovery,” the Romanian Ministry of Defence said.

About 500 competitors from 20 countries will participate in the Invictus Games The Hague in April, in ten different sports, according to the event’s official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 07:51
15 October 2021
RI +
Ophori Cosmetics: How a Romanian social enterprise creates jobs for people with disabilities
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 13:52
Sports

Invictus Games: Team Romania includes 20 military athletes

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Twenty soldiers wounded in theatres of operations will represent Romania at this year’s edition of the Invictus Games in the Hague, the Ministry of Defence announced. The sporting event is scheduled for April 16-22.

The Romanian military athletes will participate in seven sports competitions, namely archery, athletics, rowing, powerlifting, cycling, swimming, and sitting volleyball.

This will be Romania’s third participation in the international multi-sport event that supports the physical and mental recovery of soldiers wounded in theatres of operations, after the editions in Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018).

“The Invictus Games promote a perspective of respect and empathy for the sacrifice and trauma of the injured military personnel, whose involvement in domestic and international sports is an opportunity for social reintegration and self-confidence, much needed in physical and mental recovery,” the Romanian Ministry of Defence said.

About 500 competitors from 20 countries will participate in the Invictus Games The Hague in April, in ten different sports, according to the event’s official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 07:51
15 October 2021
RI +
Ophori Cosmetics: How a Romanian social enterprise creates jobs for people with disabilities
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks