Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Two out of three teachers in Romania want back to school, according to poll

18 November 2020
Over 66% of the teachers in Romania support the reopening of schools, and more than 50% of them want to teach face-to-face, according to a poll conducted among over 1,500 teachers by the local educational organization SuperTeach.

All schools, except for nurseries and after-school facilities, are operating fully online at this moment.

The closing of schools throughout the country, which was decided overnight with no prior debate or consideration, has put many parents in a difficult situation.

Some 21% of the polled teachers believe that, at this moment, the hybrid system (offline and online teaching) would work better under the pandemic's red scenario. More than 66% of the polled teachers support the reopening of schools in the country, arguing that "education is an important element in the country's economy."

"We are pleased that teachers support the opening of schools, despite the risks involved and the difficulties of doing classes in the current conditions. Through this, we can only see the premise of the change of mentality and the fact that teachers connect with the needs of children and parents," says Cristina Gheorghe, co-founder of SuperTeach.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

