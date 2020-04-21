Ro Insider
Coronavirus in Romania: Lockdown measures maintained, restrictions to be lifted gradually
21 April 2020
The lockdown measures will be maintained as the number of Covid-19 cases is still growing, health minister Nelu Tătaru said.

Once the number of new and critical cases goes down, the restrictions will be eased. This will be done gradually, considering the various age groups, and taking into account the situation in every community, he explained.

“We will conduct an evaluation about a week after the [e.n. Orthodox] Easter holiday; we will look at the number of daily cases, the growth, the number of deaths; when we will take into account the easing [e.n. of the lockdown rules], we will look at each community separately,” Tătaru said, quoted by News.ro.

He added the authorities were cautious and following the situation in every Covid-19 hotspot closely.

“We have ten counties plus Bucharest with 70% of the cases. Six counties reported over 300, almost 400 cases. Some hotspots are still expanding; even if the local transmission is not that strong, it continues; we have reasons to be cautious and maintain the measures,” the health minister said.

He explained that any easing of the lockdown measures “will come with certain restrictions, like wearing a mask and gloves.”

Tătaru also ruled out lifting the ban on public gatherings and sports competitions or reopening the malls.

He also mentioned that over 260 Covid-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units, and some of them were “potentially critical.”

Some 15,000 -20,000 cases would be recorded locally at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to estimates of the local authorities.

The Strategic Communication Group at the Interior Affairs Ministry also said on Monday, April 20, that there were no plans to ease the restrictions in the coming period and that people should follow the measures imposed. The group also said that the European Commission recommendations would be taken into account when easing the restrictions.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected] 

Normal
