Romania’s flag carrier Tarom renews fleet this year

Romanian transport minister Catalin Drula announced that the national airline Tarom would sell its old aircraft and replace them with new ones this year. He expects the airline will break even in 2024-2025.

"According to the restructuring plan, Tarom should break even in 2025," Drula said, according to News.ro.

Tarom received rescue aid last year, which it should return. However, the company has no resources, and the Government is working on a restructuring plan that would convert the state aid into restructuring aid (that does not have to be returned). The plan involves the fleet's uniformization and downsizing to approximately three-quarters of the current size.

"This year, the old planes are sold, and new planes will come. There is an order placed two years ago for five Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The reduction of staff began, about 300 people have already left voluntarily, and the others are already being evaluated. The plan has several steps," minister Drula explained.

