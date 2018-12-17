Romania’s flag carrier Tarom to renew aircraft fleet in 2019

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom will replace its aircraft fleet and open long-haul routes, according to the company’s general manager Werner Wolf.

The replacement of 13 aircraft was already announced (the new aircraft will be produced by Boeing), but the company may actually replace 17 planes, all of them during 2019, he explained, according to local Agerpres. Wolf did not comment on the specific long-haul routes to be launched in 2019.

Asked if Brexit will in any way affect the company, in terms of number of flights, the head of Tarom said that “if the Open Skies [Agreement among incumbent European Union member states] remains in force,” everything will remain as it is for Tarom.

“If Open Skies fails, then we will be the big winners,” he said.

In the absence of the Open Skies agreement, bilateral agreements take over, relevant for airlines majority owned by parties from the country of origin.

The carrier of Romania owns one of the youngest fleets in Europe, made up of 25 aircraft, and is a member of the International Association of Air Carriers (IATA) since 1993.

