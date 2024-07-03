Romania’s Tarom to add two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to its fleet

Romania's flag carrier Tarom announced on July 3 the signing of the leasing contract for the purchase of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with CDB Aviation, the Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

The new MAX planes, scheduled to be delivered between December 2025 and January 2026, will support the Romanian company's modernization process.

Configured with 189 seats, they will contribute to the standardization of Tarom's fleet, allowing for a significant reduction in costs, the company said.

"The collaboration with CDB Aviation supports our plans to modernize the Tarom fleet, and the two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will help us enhance operational efficiency and provide our passengers with a superior flying experience," said Tarom general manager Costin Iordache.

Jie Chen, CEO of CDB Aviation, commented: "We look forward to forging a strong relationship with our newest European customer and one of the region's oldest airlines, Tarom. Since its inception seven decades ago, Tarom is currently the longest operating airline of Romania, having played a central role in advancing the country's aviation industry and its regional connectivity. With these MAX aircraft, Tarom will be able to continue to enhance its market position while building one of the youngest fleets in the region."

Acquiring new aircraft is a measure included in Tarom's recovery plan and was an essential condition for the approval of state aid by the European Commission.

The Romanian National Air Transport Company - Tarom was founded in 1954 and operates under the authority of the Ministry of Transport, being a member of the SkyTeam Alliance since June 25, 2010. It owns a fleet of 18 aircraft and has 70 destinations its portfolio, operated with its own planes or served by its code share partners.

Since 1993, Tarom has been a member company of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)