Local developer starts work on tallest office tower in Romania

Romanian developer Iulius Group started work on the fourth office building in its Openville Timisoara mixed project, it recently announced.

The 27-storey, 155-meter high United Business Center building (render pictured) will be the tallest office tower in Romania, according to the company. Iulius is developing Openville close to its Iulius Mall shopping center in Timisoara, in Western Romania.

The new office building should be ready in the last quarter of 2019, and will deliver 74,900 built sqm. It will combine modern office and retail, as well as conference and meeting rooms. Offices will cover 52,000 sqm of leasable area.

The developer is currently working on site to deliver its third office building in the project, some 19,000 sqm, as well as 47,000 sqm of retail areas. It finalized two office buildings totalling 31,000 sqm of leasable space, and a 910-place car park.

(photo source: Iulius Group)