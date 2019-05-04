Production of first Romanian tractor made after a 10-year break to start this year

The production of TAGRO, the first Romanian agricultural tractor made after a 10-year break, is set to start this year, after it was certified by the Romanian Auto Registry (RAR).

The tractor is made by IRUM Reghin and the RAR approval certifies the high quality of the agricultural tractor that complies with all European standards.

“This April we will begin the components’ production and we will finalize the new assembly structure of the Romanian agricultural tractor. The first TAGRO tractors will leave the IRUM factory in June. For this to be possible, specialists have conducted numerous field and work tests, with various equipment and accessories,” IRUM CEO Mircea Oltean said, according to local Adevarul.

The local IRUM factory presented last year the original concept of the new Romanian-made tractor TAGRO. The project required a total investment of over EUR 4 million, and the development of prototypes involved the most modern technologies.

IRUM Reghin functioned as a state-owned company until 1999, when it was acquired by Maviprod, a local group owned by the Oltean family.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / IRUM)