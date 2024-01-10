Feel the City: Tactile exhibition showcases historic districts, landmarks of Timișoara

Feel the City, a tactile exhibition made accessible from a physical and informational point of view, is open in Timișoara at Bastion 2.

The exhibition, targeting people with visual impairment, encompasses 3D tactile models of more than 22 representative cultural spaces in Timișoara, the tactile maps of the four historic districts and the city, a tactile brochure in a book format and a tactile brochure in page format, as well as five works of contemporary sensory art created by artist Lucretia Maiorescu.

Each exhibit is presented in text and audio format in simplified, easy-to-understand language.

Audio information related to the 3D tactile models and works is delivered via an audio-guide platform with iOS and Android mobile apps, which provides playback of content in Romanian, English, German, Hungarian, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese based on exhibit identification through NFC tags and the selection of the playback language according to the visitor's preference.

The audio information of the tactile maps and brochures is delivered in Romanian, by accessing the QR codes inserted in the pages with graphic elements.

The sound background of the audio materials represents a fragment of the song Lauda, which was composed and performed by the blind student Theodor Alexandru Rădulescu.

The exhibition is part of the city's European Capital of Culture program. It can be visited from Tuesday to Saturday, until January 15, by registration.

(Photo: Lazar Adrian Catalin/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com