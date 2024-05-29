Szijjártó: both FIDESZ and Romanian counterpart UDMR are "on the side of peace"

The Hungarian party in Romania UDMR and Hungarian Civic Alliance FIDESZ are two parties "on the side of peace," and both hope that there will be more and more representatives on the side of peace in the European Parliament, said the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, Péter Szijjártó, speaking in central Romania at Targu Mures.

"UDMR and FIDESZ are not only interested in peace but also in the best possible Romanian-Hungarian collaboration. I can tell you that the more UDMR is stronger in Romania, the easier it is to build good Romanian-Hungarian relations," said Péter Szijjártó in a press conference organised with UDMR's president Kelemen Hunor, Agerpres reported.

Szijjártó appealed to the Hungarian community to participate in the local elections and vote for the UDMR lists and candidates.

The president of UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, thanked the Hungarian minister for the moral and political support offered in recent years.

"Trust is the most important thing. If we have trust, we can build, and the support you offer to the whole country, the support of the Schengen area, we thank you for that too," declared Kelemen Hunor.

(Photo source: Facebook/Szijjártó Péter)