Székely Museum reopens in central Romania

After several years of rehabilitation works, the main building and the park of the Székely National Museum in Sfântu Gheorghe have reopened to the public.

The works amounted to RON 24.7 million and were co-financed with EU funding through the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Program, Tamas Sandor, the president of Covasna County Council explained, quoted by Agerpres.

The works covered the refurbishment of the buildings and of the museum’s park.

Starting October 26, visitors can explore the new exhibition spaces, the dendrological park, the Pottyandi landscape house, the headstone storage and the stone vault.

The historic building offers modern exhibitions, not only in terms of design but also in terms of experience, the museum said.

Among the current shows, the permanent exhibition Milestones traces the museum’s journey from its establishment to the present day, with highlighted artefacts and stories told in novel, digital ways.

(Photo: Consiliul Județean Covasna Facebook Page)

