Synevo Romania invests EUR 1 mln in digital histopathology department

Medical services provider Synevo Romania inaugurated the first department of digital histopathology in South East Europe, within its Central Laboratory near Bucharest.

The investment amounts to about EUR 1 million. It will use a scanning system to record high-quality images of specific biological samples, which will significantly reduce the processing time. These technologies are currently used only in some Western European laboratories, said Synevo Romania general director Laurentiu Luca.

“Histopathology is an area where diagnosis depends to a great extent on the specialist examining the evidence. In this context, the digitization of the process gives patients access to an entire network of physicians specializing in various pathologies that collaborate in real time, which means increasing the accuracy of the diagnosis,” said Mihai Stoicea, the head of the Histopathology department within Synevo Romania.

Synevo Romania, which is part of Swedish group Medicover, manages a national network of 16 labs and 75 biological sampling centers. It performs over 13 million tests per year. The company had a turnover of over EUR 40 million and a net profit of EUR 3.6 million in 2016.

