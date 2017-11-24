5.5 °C
Switzerland allocates EUR 1.1 bln to help CEE countries

by Romania Insider
The Swiss Government has agreed to unlock CHF 1.3 billion (EUR 1.11 billion) to continue helping countries in Central and Eastern Europe, as it has done in the last ten years, AFP reports.

The contributions aim to reduce social and economic gaps in Europe, which is in the economic and political interest of Switzerland, according to a press release of the Swiss Government.

Swiss President Doris Leuthard made the announcement during a visit to Bern of the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Switzerland is not part of the European Union, but is part of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). It has granted CHF 1.3 billion to projects that have helped reduce economic and social gaps in Central and Eastern European countries.

