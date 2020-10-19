Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 11:12
Social

Survey shows how many Romanians throw away food

19 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 80% of Romanians throw away food, and fruits, vegetables, and bread are the top items being wasted, according to a survey released by the Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine Faculty (USAMV) in Cluj-Napoca.

USAMV Cluj-Napoca conducted the survey alongside the University of Craiova, the Technical University of Moldova, and the Sainte Cyrille et Method University in Skopje, alongside Food Waste Combat, an NGO working to raise awareness and reduce food waste. The survey was conducted online, among 2,754 participants, between June and September of this year, in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Macedonia. It was part of the “Zéro Gaspillage – pour une production et une consommation responsables en ECO” project, financed by the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie en Europe Centrale et Orientale. 

In Romania, 83% of the respondents said they throw away food; in Moldova, 78.7% said the same, while in Macedonia, the percentage was of 67.2%. 

The respondents to the survey also pointed to individual consumers and restaurants as the main actors responsible for food waste, while farmers and small retailers were considered the least responsible for this phenomenon.  

 “The subject of food waste generates a lot of interest for many respondents, and Romanian consumers are the ones that declare themselves interested in the topic in high numbers (some 60%). We can see a contradiction between ‘interest’ and ‘actual behavior,’ showing people’s insufficient education on sustainable consumption behavior. Fruits, vegetables, and bread are the items people waste most, and the reasons for this are the expiry date and the fact that they have gone bad,” professor Cristina Pocol, the coordinator of the USAMV Cluj-Napoca research team, explained.

The Covid-19 crisis impacted the households in the three countries equally. Still, some two thirds of the survey respondents said they could enjoy the same amount of food by spending the same amount of money, while the quantity of food thrown away increased in more than 10% of the households, contrary to initial hypotheses of the researchers. 

 

De Ziua Mondială a alimentației Universitatea noastră, în calitate de coordonator proiect, alături de Universitatea din...

Posted by USAMV Cluj-Napoca on Friday, October 16, 2020

“Food waste is not a phenomenon that can be attributed to a certain socio-demographic category but seems to be a widespread phenomenon; educational campaigns are still needed to diminish it,” Pocol said.

At the same time, three in four respondents to the questionnaire of healthy food delivery service LifeBox said they throw away the food they do not consume, Wall-street.ro reported. A quarter said they make sure to eat it or donate it. 

Both surveys were released on October 16, World Food Day and the National Day of Food and Combating Food Waste.

(Photo: Fascinadora/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 10:42
30 September 2020
Social
Average Romanian wastes 129 kg of food per year, government official says
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 11:12
Social

Survey shows how many Romanians throw away food

19 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 80% of Romanians throw away food, and fruits, vegetables, and bread are the top items being wasted, according to a survey released by the Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine Faculty (USAMV) in Cluj-Napoca.

USAMV Cluj-Napoca conducted the survey alongside the University of Craiova, the Technical University of Moldova, and the Sainte Cyrille et Method University in Skopje, alongside Food Waste Combat, an NGO working to raise awareness and reduce food waste. The survey was conducted online, among 2,754 participants, between June and September of this year, in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Macedonia. It was part of the “Zéro Gaspillage – pour une production et une consommation responsables en ECO” project, financed by the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie en Europe Centrale et Orientale. 

In Romania, 83% of the respondents said they throw away food; in Moldova, 78.7% said the same, while in Macedonia, the percentage was of 67.2%. 

The respondents to the survey also pointed to individual consumers and restaurants as the main actors responsible for food waste, while farmers and small retailers were considered the least responsible for this phenomenon.  

 “The subject of food waste generates a lot of interest for many respondents, and Romanian consumers are the ones that declare themselves interested in the topic in high numbers (some 60%). We can see a contradiction between ‘interest’ and ‘actual behavior,’ showing people’s insufficient education on sustainable consumption behavior. Fruits, vegetables, and bread are the items people waste most, and the reasons for this are the expiry date and the fact that they have gone bad,” professor Cristina Pocol, the coordinator of the USAMV Cluj-Napoca research team, explained.

The Covid-19 crisis impacted the households in the three countries equally. Still, some two thirds of the survey respondents said they could enjoy the same amount of food by spending the same amount of money, while the quantity of food thrown away increased in more than 10% of the households, contrary to initial hypotheses of the researchers. 

 

De Ziua Mondială a alimentației Universitatea noastră, în calitate de coordonator proiect, alături de Universitatea din...

Posted by USAMV Cluj-Napoca on Friday, October 16, 2020

“Food waste is not a phenomenon that can be attributed to a certain socio-demographic category but seems to be a widespread phenomenon; educational campaigns are still needed to diminish it,” Pocol said.

At the same time, three in four respondents to the questionnaire of healthy food delivery service LifeBox said they throw away the food they do not consume, Wall-street.ro reported. A quarter said they make sure to eat it or donate it. 

Both surveys were released on October 16, World Food Day and the National Day of Food and Combating Food Waste.

(Photo: Fascinadora/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 10:42
30 September 2020
Social
Average Romanian wastes 129 kg of food per year, government official says
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears