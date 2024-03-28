Business

Supermarkets will remain open on weekends, Romanian PM says

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, March 28, that the stores will not be closed on weekends, as proposed by small-format retailers.

“I want to close a topic that has triggered public debate: the one related to operating hours and closing stores on weekends. From all the signals received from society, it is clear that it is not appropriate for shops to be closed on the weekend,” the PM said at the beginning of the government meeting, quoted by G4media.ro.

Small shop owners proposed closing supermarkets on the weekend, and prime minister Ciolacu said the idea would be analyzed. 

A few days ago, the small retailers agreed that large stores could not be closed completely on the weekend and proposed short operating hours instead, according to G4media.ro. They said that all employees need time off for themselves, and the small stores cannot afford to hire extra personnel to cover the weekend properly.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Business

Supermarkets will remain open on weekends, Romanian PM says

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, March 28, that the stores will not be closed on weekends, as proposed by small-format retailers.

“I want to close a topic that has triggered public debate: the one related to operating hours and closing stores on weekends. From all the signals received from society, it is clear that it is not appropriate for shops to be closed on the weekend,” the PM said at the beginning of the government meeting, quoted by G4media.ro.

Small shop owners proposed closing supermarkets on the weekend, and prime minister Ciolacu said the idea would be analyzed. 

A few days ago, the small retailers agreed that large stores could not be closed completely on the weekend and proposed short operating hours instead, according to G4media.ro. They said that all employees need time off for themselves, and the small stores cannot afford to hire extra personnel to cover the weekend properly.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 March 2024
Entertainment
BBC acquires Romanian thriller series Spy/Master
28 March 2024
Society
Romania prolongs food price capping mechanism until the end of year
27 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen preparations lead to temporarily limited capacity at Bucharest airport
27 March 2024
Culture
Outdoor campaign promotes Romania as a tourist destination in Rome, Milan
27 March 2024
Macro
Romania’s public spending spirals, pushing up deficit to 1.67% of GDP Jan-Feb
26 March 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan Romania secures EUR 435 mln for investments in Craiova plant production
26 March 2024
Politics
Romanian government continues internship program this year