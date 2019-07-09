Summer fun: Where to go for water activities in Northern Bucharest

With the nice weather finally set to arrive upon Romania after weeks with on and off rain, let’s discover a few sunny places by the water in Northern Bucharest for those relaxation days.

Herăstrău Park is a Bucharest summer destination for all those who don’t want to go too far from the city. Hiring a small boat and relaxing in the sun, or having a ride with the vaporetto which crosses the Herastrau lake are two easy options. There’s also a kayak hiring service on the Herăstrău lake. It’s easy to reach it by public transport but the park is often busy, and it can also get rather crowded on the lake, especially at the weekends. Access to the park is free of charge while hiring a boat costs between EUR 1 and EUR 3 per hour. Trips on the large boat cost EUR 1 per person, EUR 0.5 for kids older than 5 and it’s free for younger children. You can also rent private boats for more than 10 people, starting EUR 30 per hour.

Going outside the city, a bit further north in the village of Balotesti is the water and entertainment park Therme, with several indoor and outdoor pools and water slides. There are plenty of wellness and relaxation areas to choose from. But beware, it can get very crowded, with hundreds and hundreds of people joining at peak times both in the inside and outside areas. Passes start at about EUR 10 for adults for 3 hours, and there’s a wide range of passes available, depending on what access area is chosen and the time limit. Children under 3 have free entrance. To get there, there’s also a free shuttle bus from Romana Square in Bucharest.

For a more relaxed time by the water but without the excess crowds, in the village of Snagov, near the lake by the same name, Snagov Club, a five-star hotel resort including a spa, welcomes its guests by the pool during summer. With over 60 chaise-longues by the pool, a pool bar with exotic cocktails, music and some shade from the palm trees surrounding the water, it’s a great alternative farther from the noise of the city. The complex also includes a mini-golf park, as well as an indoor spa with a pool and saunas. It is suitable also for families looking for some no-stress time by the pool.

Snagov Club also has three restaurants to chose from, one of which overlooks the lake – check out the menu here.

There is a terrace by the lake and it’s also possible to hire fast boats to cross the lake, as well as go slow with a kayak that you can also rent there.

Access to the pool costs 50 lei per person per day during the week and 100 lei in weekends.

To reach Snagov Club, drive north on DN1 then turn right towards Snagov – the car trip is about 25 minutes long. The Club is located just by the lake – click here for map.

You can also contact them to organize transport for larger groups.

Contact: +40 0372 746 862, [email protected]

Mode info here.

This is native content supported by Snagov Club.