Study: 99% of Romanians can benefit from 5G coverage by 2025

Almost 99% of Romania's population can have low bandwidth 5G coverage until 2025, while medium bandwidth 5G coverage will be available only for 55% of the population by the same deadline, shows a study conducted by the consulting and research company Analysys Mason for Ericsson.

The economic benefits of 5G technology are huge, but the investments are crucial, the study concludes, Bursa.ro reported.

And for investments to take place, regulatory predictability is crucial - Ericsson explains, pointing to firm adherence to the EU Connectivity Toolbox in the design of national legislation. Romania is currently designing such legislation, mainly focused on security issues (of the hardware and software involved), and hopes to carry the 5G auction by the end of this year.

According to the study quoted by Ericsson, Romania has a huge potential in terms of 5G technology, being one of the few European countries that could have important opportunities as a result of the implementation of a 5G Standalone network (taking into account that the entire spectrum in the mid-range band is available on the market), according to Gabriel Solomon, Head of Government & Industry Relations for Europe and Latin America at Ericsson.

Specifically, estimates from a study commissioned by Ericsson show that 5G technology could bring the Romanian economy EUR 7.8 bln by 2025, of which the benefits in rural areas would amount to EUR 4.7 bln.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)