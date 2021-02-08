Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/08/2021 - 11:28
Social

Most students return to class as schools reopen in Romania

08 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 2.4 million students can return to in-person learning on Monday, February 8, for the first time since November 2020, when the authorities closed schools throughout the country to limit and control the spread of COVID-19. 

According to the Ministry of Education, more than 2.9 million students are enrolled this school year, and there are 17,656 educational units in Romania, Hotnews.ro reported. The second semester will end on June 18.

Schools in Romania reopened on Monday for the second semester. However, the authorities have set three scenarios for the reopening of schools - green, yellow, and red -, based on each locality's epidemiological situation. 

The green scenario, which applies to towns with low incidence rates of COVID-19, allows all children to return to school. According to Hotnews.ro, 2,129 localities are in this scenario.

Meanwhile, 903 localities with moderate incidence rates of COVID-19 infections fall in the yellow scenario, including Bucharest. In this case, only kindergarten children and primary school (I-IV grades) pupils return to school, plus those in the eighth and twelfth grades, who have to prepare for the national exams.

At the same time, 149 localities in Romania start classes in the red scenario, which means that only kindergarten and primary school children return to school. 

Students who can't return to school, either due to the yellow or red scenarios, will continue online courses, which have been going on for most of the first semester. A list of all localities and the scenarios they fall into can be checked here.

The authorities also released a set of regulations for the students and teaching staff who return to class. For example, wearing masks is mandatory at school (except for preschoolers), and classrooms should be rearranged to ensure a distance of at least one meter between the desks. Students with symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested at school, but only with the written consent of their parents.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/08/2021 - 11:28
Social

Most students return to class as schools reopen in Romania

08 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 2.4 million students can return to in-person learning on Monday, February 8, for the first time since November 2020, when the authorities closed schools throughout the country to limit and control the spread of COVID-19. 

According to the Ministry of Education, more than 2.9 million students are enrolled this school year, and there are 17,656 educational units in Romania, Hotnews.ro reported. The second semester will end on June 18.

Schools in Romania reopened on Monday for the second semester. However, the authorities have set three scenarios for the reopening of schools - green, yellow, and red -, based on each locality's epidemiological situation. 

The green scenario, which applies to towns with low incidence rates of COVID-19, allows all children to return to school. According to Hotnews.ro, 2,129 localities are in this scenario.

Meanwhile, 903 localities with moderate incidence rates of COVID-19 infections fall in the yellow scenario, including Bucharest. In this case, only kindergarten children and primary school (I-IV grades) pupils return to school, plus those in the eighth and twelfth grades, who have to prepare for the national exams.

At the same time, 149 localities in Romania start classes in the red scenario, which means that only kindergarten and primary school children return to school. 

Students who can't return to school, either due to the yellow or red scenarios, will continue online courses, which have been going on for most of the first semester. A list of all localities and the scenarios they fall into can be checked here.

The authorities also released a set of regulations for the students and teaching staff who return to class. For example, wearing masks is mandatory at school (except for preschoolers), and classrooms should be rearranged to ensure a distance of at least one meter between the desks. Students with symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested at school, but only with the written consent of their parents.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic