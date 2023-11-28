Society

Labour Ministry employees go on strike in Romania

28 November 2023

Employees of the Romanian Labour Ministry, members or not of the trade union, announced a general strike as of November 27 "to eliminate wage inequities and to improve working conditions."

Employees in this system complain about "the continuous increase in wage inequities, poor working conditions and staff shortages", which they say have led them "to take action to achieve concrete and sustainable changes," G4media.ro reported.

The Federation of Trade Unions from the Ministry of Labour conveys that "it remains open to dialogue to find solutions that lead to an improvement in the quality of professional life for all its members".

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

