A Stradivarius in schools: Project brings classical music concerts to schools across Romania

The national educational project A Stradivarius in schools (Un Stradivarius în școli), part of the Music Inspires (Muzica Inspiră) program initiated by the Gaudium Animae Cultural Foundation, promotes classical music through concerts in schools across Romania.

On March 26, the National College of Iași will become the scene of an extraordinary concert addressed to the students, performed by Răzvan Stoica on his Stradivarius violin, accompanied by pianist Andreea Stoica. Răzvan Stoica, named the best young European violinist of 2013, plays on a Stradivarius from 1729.

The following school concerts are scheduled for March 28 at the Petru Rareș National College in Piatra Neamț, March 29 at the Ştefan cel Mare National Military College in Câmpulung Moldovenesc, and April 1 at the Petru Rareș National College in Suceava.

More concerts will be held in April in Bucharest, Deva, and Hunedoara.

Răzvan Stoica and his Stradivarius will perform for the students works by emblematic composers such as Haydn, Handel, Bach, and, depending on the mood and inspiration, Mozart, Paganini, Stravinsky, and Ravel, plus Romanian Ciprian Porumbescu.

According to the organizers, the initiative proposes 27 concerts nationwide by the end of this year, which will bring classical music to a young audience of over 5,000. In addition, the A Stradivarius in schools project is set to continue in the coming years.

Moreover, the program will extend in May with A Stradivarius in universities (Un Stradivarius în universități).

(Photo source: Gaudium Animae)