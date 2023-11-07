Culture

Stockholm exhibition focuses on fortified churches of Romania

07 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special exhibition dedicated to the fortified churches in Romania opens Friday, November 10, at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Stockholm. It will await visitors until December 8.

"Fortified churches. Defense and protection" will include over 25 rollups, over two meters high, with images and informative texts (brochures, documentary materials) about the history of fortified churches in Romania, News.ro reported.

"In Transylvania, the area with the largest concentration of medieval churches in Europe, numerous ethnic groups have coexisted over time. Currently, around 150 fortified churches are located in the Transylvanian countryside, seven of which received UNESCO World Heritage status in 1993," reads the ICR Stockholm press release.

The exhibition at ICR Stockholm also includes a Scandinavian section, made in collaboration with the Västergötland Museum, which highlights a parallel with the fortified churches of Scandinavia (especially in Öland and Bornholm).

The exhibition, in English and French, is organized by ICR Stockholm in partnership with the Fortified Churches Foundation in Transylvania, the History Museum of the Västergötland region and the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Sweden.

A series of panels with images of fortified churches in Romania will be exhibited outside on the fence of the Romanian Embassy in Sweden.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Stockholm exhibition focuses on fortified churches of Romania

07 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special exhibition dedicated to the fortified churches in Romania opens Friday, November 10, at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Stockholm. It will await visitors until December 8.

"Fortified churches. Defense and protection" will include over 25 rollups, over two meters high, with images and informative texts (brochures, documentary materials) about the history of fortified churches in Romania, News.ro reported.

"In Transylvania, the area with the largest concentration of medieval churches in Europe, numerous ethnic groups have coexisted over time. Currently, around 150 fortified churches are located in the Transylvanian countryside, seven of which received UNESCO World Heritage status in 1993," reads the ICR Stockholm press release.

The exhibition at ICR Stockholm also includes a Scandinavian section, made in collaboration with the Västergötland Museum, which highlights a parallel with the fortified churches of Scandinavia (especially in Öland and Bornholm).

The exhibition, in English and French, is organized by ICR Stockholm in partnership with the Fortified Churches Foundation in Transylvania, the History Museum of the Västergötland region and the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Sweden.

A series of panels with images of fortified churches in Romania will be exhibited outside on the fence of the Romanian Embassy in Sweden.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest