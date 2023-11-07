Stockholm exhibition focuses on fortified churches of Romania

A special exhibition dedicated to the fortified churches in Romania opens Friday, November 10, at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Stockholm. It will await visitors until December 8.

"Fortified churches. Defense and protection" will include over 25 rollups, over two meters high, with images and informative texts (brochures, documentary materials) about the history of fortified churches in Romania, News.ro reported.

"In Transylvania, the area with the largest concentration of medieval churches in Europe, numerous ethnic groups have coexisted over time. Currently, around 150 fortified churches are located in the Transylvanian countryside, seven of which received UNESCO World Heritage status in 1993," reads the ICR Stockholm press release.

The exhibition at ICR Stockholm also includes a Scandinavian section, made in collaboration with the Västergötland Museum, which highlights a parallel with the fortified churches of Scandinavia (especially in Öland and Bornholm).

The exhibition, in English and French, is organized by ICR Stockholm in partnership with the Fortified Churches Foundation in Transylvania, the History Museum of the Västergötland region and the Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Sweden.

A series of panels with images of fortified churches in Romania will be exhibited outside on the fence of the Romanian Embassy in Sweden.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)