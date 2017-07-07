Only steam train in Romania’s Hunedoara reopens for tourists

The only Mocanita steam train in Hunedoara county in Central Romania has started taking tourists again on the 7-kilometer route between Criscior and Brad, reports local Mediafax.

The special train, which has a capacity of 130 seats, will operate on this route twice a week, on Thursdays and Fridays, until September 8, 2017. It departs from Criscior at 13:00 and 15:00, and from Brad at 14:00 and 16:00.

“In addition to the ride with Mocanita, tourists can also visit the locomotive workshop in Criscior, the Gold Museum in Brad, and those who choose to take a ride with the Mocanita train on Thursdays will also be able to visit the market in Brad, which is located right next to Mocanita’s route,” reads a press release of the Association for the Preservation of Narrow Lines.

The price of a round trip ticket is RON 20 (about EUR 4.4) for adults and RON 10 (some EUR 2.2) for children.

According to Georg Hocevar, the association’s president, last year some 1,900 people enjoyed a ride with the Mocanita steam train on the route Criscior – Brad.

