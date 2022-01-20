Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 11:57
Social

Romania photo of the day: Strike disrupts public transport in Bucharest

20 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The employees of the Bucharest overground public transport company STB went on a spontaneous strike on the morning of Thursday, January 20, asking for salary increases and better working conditions.

More than 1,400 buses, trolleybuses and trams didn’t go into service, leading to the crowding of subway stations and increased demand for ride-sharing services. (Photo by Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos) Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, said it would introduce all available trains and shorten as much as possible the wait times at peak hours.

Negotiations between the union and the STB management are scheduled for this afternoon, News.ro reported.

The STB director Adrian Criț and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan both called the strike illegal and said legal complaints would be filed.

The mayor explained that, according to legal provisions, a third of the public transport’s capacity should be available, which was not the case. He also called the strike a “political one” and said he was open to talks with the STB employees but not the union leaders.  

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 11:57
Social

Romania photo of the day: Strike disrupts public transport in Bucharest

20 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The employees of the Bucharest overground public transport company STB went on a spontaneous strike on the morning of Thursday, January 20, asking for salary increases and better working conditions.

More than 1,400 buses, trolleybuses and trams didn’t go into service, leading to the crowding of subway stations and increased demand for ride-sharing services. (Photo by Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos) Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, said it would introduce all available trains and shorten as much as possible the wait times at peak hours.

Negotiations between the union and the STB management are scheduled for this afternoon, News.ro reported.

The STB director Adrian Criț and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan both called the strike illegal and said legal complaints would be filed.

The mayor explained that, according to legal provisions, a third of the public transport’s capacity should be available, which was not the case. He also called the strike a “political one” and said he was open to talks with the STB employees but not the union leaders.  

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks