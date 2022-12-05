Bucharest’s State Jewish Theatre joins the European project "phone - Giving Minority Languages a Voice"

The State Jewish Theatre (Teatrul Evreiesc de Stat) in Bucharest will participate in the European project "phone - Giving Minority Languages a Voice," together with seven other theatres and two cultural institutions from the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, France, Norway, Spain, and Ireland, mayor Nicusor Dan said. The capital city's general councilors approved a draft decision in this sense at their last meeting.

The project, which promotes cultural and linguistic diversity in Europe, is financed by the Creative Europe Programme of the European Commission, mayor Dan explained. The project implementation begins when the contract is signed and ends at the end of 2024.

"According to the financing agreement concluded with the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA), the total value of the project is EUR 899,200, of which the maximum eligible value related to the State Jewish Theatre is EUR 83,899," Nicusor Dan said.

Through this project, European minorities reinforce the idea of belonging to European values beyond the so-called identity, geographical or geopolitical barriers.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)