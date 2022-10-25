Sixteen sustainable startups from Romania and Bulgaria selected for the Black Sea ClimAccelerator 2022

Sixteen startups developing innovative solutions for a sustainable future have been selected for the Black Sea ClimAccelerator 2022, a regional accelerator dedicated to green businesses in Romania and Bulgaria. They will benefit from a total funding of EUR 120,000 plus an intense period of mentoring, networking, consulting, and dedicated workshops.

In total, 63 startups enrolled in the program, and in early October, the jury selected 6 startups in the MVP category and 10 in the Growth category.

The MVP category targets businesses with a prototype already validated on the market. They all develop green, innovative solutions that contribute to combating climate change through innovation, technology and circular economy tools.

The six winners of the MVP category are sustainable fashion brand 3WLabel, foodtech startup Bluana Foods, corporate carpooling application Cruze, end-to-end marine plastic recycling platform Recycllux, The Climate Change Company, and fashion resale platform Vintello. They will benefit from support in attracting customers and specialist consulting, plus EUR 20,000 in funding and extra services from the EIT Climate-KIC, in the form of an investment agreement called Climate-SAFE.

Meanwhile, ten startups have been selected in the Growth category, namely CityDock, CooperativaDeEnergie.ro, Digital Dryads, Logistia, NIDUS Home, pod.ish, PolyMore, Rastel.io, Savables, and Solmag. All will benefit from specialized consulting sessions on their specific needs, with a special focus on establishing relationships with investors and accessing the funds they need to increase the impact of their solutions.

The Black Sea ClimAccelerator program targets three categories of startups at different stages of development (Early stage, MVP, and Growth). Registration and mentoring activities for the 16 startups selected in the Early Stage category have ended.

Until the end of the year, specialist support and consulting activities continue for the startups selected in the MVP and Growth categories. On December 7, the finalists of the 2022 edition will participate in Demo Day, during which they will present their business and evolution in front of investors and key actors.

The Black Sea ClimAccelerator program is organized by Impact Hub Bucharest with the support of EIT Climate-KIC and main partners Raiffeisen Bank Romania and OMV Petrom, GRF+ as a creative consulting partner, and Innovation Starter from Bulgaria.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Black Sea ClimAccelerator)