Starbucks expands in northeastern Romania

The Starbucks coffee shop chain will open its first location in the north of Moldova, on Friday, November 15, at the ground floor of the Iulius Mall in Suceava, according to a press release issued on Wednesday, November 14.

Starbucks will be present at the ground floor of Iulius Mall with a location of 210 sqm.

"Through this new cafe we take a step forward in developing our network in the area of Moldova. With this new location, the total number of Starbucks coffee shops in Romania reaches 48,” said Karol Zuradzki, regional director for Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia.

In the Iulius network, the Starbucks brand is also present with two locations in the Palas Iasi assembly, and one in Iulius Town Timisoara and in Iulius Mall Cluj.

Polish group Amrest owns the Starbucks franchise in Romania.

Starbucks business started in 1971. To date, Starbucks Coffee Company has over 25,000 coffee shops worldwide.

(Photo: Pixabay)

