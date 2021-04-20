Spot electricity price on Romania’s market up nearly 86% yoy in March

The average price of electricity traded on Romania's day-ahead market (DAM) operated by OPCOM exchange was RON 265 (EUR 54) per MWh in March 2021, 85.9% more than in the same month last year, according to the data posted on OPCOM's website, quoted by Agerpres.

The total value of transactions was RON 670 million (EUR 136 mln), 85.1% higher compared to March 2020. In contrast, the volume of transactions increased by only 0.82%, to 2.48TWh.

The DAM accounted for 47.9% of the country's energy consumption, down 6.9pp yoy. In other words, almost half of the country's net energy consumption was purchased by suppliers from the spot market in March.

High prices on the spot market combined with such practices (opposed to long-term contracts) will eventually surface in higher end-user prices.

(Photo: Madamlead/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com