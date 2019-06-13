Sports festival starts in western Romania city

Sports Festival, an event promoting physical activity and a healthy lifestyle, takes place between June 13 and June 16 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

Over 30 sports will be represented at this year’s edition of the event, which also brings tennis players such as Simona Halep, Marius Copil, Daniela Hantuchova and Fabio Fognini for demonstrative matches in the city. Darren Cahill, the former coach of Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, will also be present in Cluj-Napoca to deliver a masterclass called The art of coaching.

At the same time, members of the Invictus Romania team will attend the event. Six Romanian military wounded in warfare will take part in talks, and in running and swimming competitions.

The festival, at its second edition this year, was created in order to encourage people to be more active, something that is not currently among people’s priorities, the organizers said. “This event is needed because people feel the need to play sports but they need a push, to have sport closer to them,” Patrick Ciorcila, the founder of the festival, told Stirileprotv.ro.

(Photo: Neal Trousdale/ Simona Halep Facebook Page)

