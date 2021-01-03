Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 08:21
Capital markets

RO restaurant group Sphera reports marginal losses and positive EBITDA in 2020

01 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell restaurants under franchise in Romania, Italy and Moldova, recorded revenues of RON 710 million (EUR 145 mln) in 2020, down by 25.6% compared to the previous year.

Still, the company managed to end the year with only RON 2.3 mln (under EUR 0.5 mln) net losses while its EBITDA remained well in the positive area - RON 44.1 mln (EUR 9.1 mln).

The year before, it posted RON 64.2 mln (EUR 13.8 mln) net profit at RON 955 mln (EUR 205 mln) revenues.

"2020 was a challenging year for the HoReCa sector across the world, yet the results from Q4 2020 show signs of continued recovery," a Group's statement reads.

The group managed to generate net profits in the last quarter of 2020 (RON 2.4 mln), although its revenues lagged by over 20% compared to the same period of 2019.

The full-year result is well-above the revised estimate, as communicated in the report published on October 22, 2020, and was determined by business decisions that helped maximize the group's sales in the second half of the year, such as a higher focus on deliveries, reads the report published on February 26.

In 2020, the group inaugurated five new KFC restaurants in Romania, three new KFC stores in Italy, and one new Taco Bell in Romania.

Following negotiations with Yum!, Brands Inc., KFC Romania has six more restaurants to open by the end of 2021.

At the end of 2020, Sphera had 158 restaurants, of which 138 were in Romania, 18 in Italy, and 2 in the Republic of Moldova.

SFG has a market capitalization of RON 593 mln (EUR 121 mln), and its shares rose by 7.5% year-to-date. On February 26, though, upon the 2020 report, its shares dropped by 2.24%

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 08:21
Capital markets

RO restaurant group Sphera reports marginal losses and positive EBITDA in 2020

01 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell restaurants under franchise in Romania, Italy and Moldova, recorded revenues of RON 710 million (EUR 145 mln) in 2020, down by 25.6% compared to the previous year.

Still, the company managed to end the year with only RON 2.3 mln (under EUR 0.5 mln) net losses while its EBITDA remained well in the positive area - RON 44.1 mln (EUR 9.1 mln).

The year before, it posted RON 64.2 mln (EUR 13.8 mln) net profit at RON 955 mln (EUR 205 mln) revenues.

"2020 was a challenging year for the HoReCa sector across the world, yet the results from Q4 2020 show signs of continued recovery," a Group's statement reads.

The group managed to generate net profits in the last quarter of 2020 (RON 2.4 mln), although its revenues lagged by over 20% compared to the same period of 2019.

The full-year result is well-above the revised estimate, as communicated in the report published on October 22, 2020, and was determined by business decisions that helped maximize the group's sales in the second half of the year, such as a higher focus on deliveries, reads the report published on February 26.

In 2020, the group inaugurated five new KFC restaurants in Romania, three new KFC stores in Italy, and one new Taco Bell in Romania.

Following negotiations with Yum!, Brands Inc., KFC Romania has six more restaurants to open by the end of 2021.

At the end of 2020, Sphera had 158 restaurants, of which 138 were in Romania, 18 in Italy, and 2 in the Republic of Moldova.

SFG has a market capitalization of RON 593 mln (EUR 121 mln), and its shares rose by 7.5% year-to-date. On February 26, though, upon the 2020 report, its shares dropped by 2.24%

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments