Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 08:21
Real Estate
Belgian Speedwell to sell some land plots to finance new developments in Romania
06 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Belgian real estate developer Speedwell is moving ahead with its projects in Bucharest, Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca, but it is selling the land purchased before the 2008 crisis in second-tier Romanian cities.

The company is looking to sell two plots of some 10 hectares each in Galati and Ramnicu Valcea, Economica.net reported.

Meanwhile, the company has submitted documents for the urban planning permit (PUZ) of the 25,000 sqm office building Miro, located in Baneasa - northern Bucharest, which involves EUR 35 million investments.

Speedwell will also develop 275 apartments and 15,000 sqm of offices plus some retail space on the premises of the former Paltim hat factory in the downtown area of Timisoara, which it recently acquired from investment fund NCH. The development cost for this project is estimated at EUR 45 million.

It is already developing the mixed-use project Record Park in Cluj-Napoca, with 236 apartments, 12,000 sqm of offices and small retail spaces that should be completed next summer and plans to launch an international auction for the office component of the project.

The company has also launched an investment fund of around EUR 50 million this year, through which it will finance land acquisitions and the development of real estate projects throughout the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 08:21
Real Estate
Belgian Speedwell to sell some land plots to finance new developments in Romania
06 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Belgian real estate developer Speedwell is moving ahead with its projects in Bucharest, Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca, but it is selling the land purchased before the 2008 crisis in second-tier Romanian cities.

The company is looking to sell two plots of some 10 hectares each in Galati and Ramnicu Valcea, Economica.net reported.

Meanwhile, the company has submitted documents for the urban planning permit (PUZ) of the 25,000 sqm office building Miro, located in Baneasa - northern Bucharest, which involves EUR 35 million investments.

Speedwell will also develop 275 apartments and 15,000 sqm of offices plus some retail space on the premises of the former Paltim hat factory in the downtown area of Timisoara, which it recently acquired from investment fund NCH. The development cost for this project is estimated at EUR 45 million.

It is already developing the mixed-use project Record Park in Cluj-Napoca, with 236 apartments, 12,000 sqm of offices and small retail spaces that should be completed next summer and plans to launch an international auction for the office component of the project.

The company has also launched an investment fund of around EUR 50 million this year, through which it will finance land acquisitions and the development of real estate projects throughout the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 November 2019
Business
German group Bosch drops plans to build EUR 110 mln washing machine factory in Romania
05 November 2019
Business
Five-star hotel JW Marriott in Bucharest completes room renovation process after EUR 8 mln investments
05 November 2019
Business
French group Orange chooses Romania as first country to launch commercial 5G services
05 November 2019
Politics
Former Romanian PM Victor Ponta’s party falls apart after vote on new Government
05 November 2019
Politics
Who will Romania’s new Government nominate as European commissioner?
04 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Latest USR poll shows tight race for second place
04 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes new Government led by liberal PM Ludovic Orban
05 November 2019
Business
What's the turnover of the top 10,000 companies in Romania?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40