Speedwell adds second residential building to PALTIM mixed-use project in Timișoara

Real estate developer Speedwell announced that it started construction at the second residential building of its PALTIM mixed-use urban regeneration project in Timișoara, western Romania. More than 40% of the units in this building have already been sold.

The project will deliver 236 premium apartments in two buildings, plus an office building and retail spaces. The second building will consist of 113 residential units, namely two-, three-, and four-bedroom studios and apartments.

The construction of the first building, which will deliver a total of 123 residential units, has recently been completed, and nearly 70% of the apartments have been sold, the developer said. The apartment delivery is estimated to start towards the end of the spring.

Speedwell’s portfolio of developments in Romania includes RECORD PARK in Cluj-Napoca, TRIAMA Residence, The IVY, MIRO, THE MEADOWS, CITYZEN, QUEENS, and SPACEPLUS in Bucharest, GLENWOOD Estate in Corbeanca, PALTIM and 1 IUNIE in Timișoara, RIVERSIDE City in Râmnicu-Vâlcea, and a new project on a recently acquired land plot in Brașov.

