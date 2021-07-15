Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/15/2021 - 09:17
Politics

Special Section for magistrates remains high on Romanian politicians' agenda

15 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The reformist party USR PLUS, which manages the Ministry of Justice, and the junior ruling party UDMR of the Hungarian ethnics, keep fighting over the fate of the controversial Special Section - a prosecution body set up during the ruling of Social Democrats with the aim of investigating the wrongdoings of prosecutors and judges.

After minister of justice Stelian Ion accused UDMR of co-authoring the SIIJ by the vote given to the law drafted by PSD, the tensions reached an extreme intensity.

More or less openly, minister Stelian Ion accused UDMR of acting on behalf of Hungary when blocking Romania's access in the Schengen area - that, in the minister's interpretation - depends on the dismantling of the Special Section.

"The Cooperation and verification mechanism (CVM) will not be lifted as long as we do not 'correctly' dismantle SIIJ, and this means that Romania will not join Schengen. I wonder, among Romania's neighbours, which one is interested in keeping Romania out of the Schengen area," Stelian Ion stated, G4media.ro reported.

UDMR MP Csoma Botond, on Tuesday, July 13, criticized the opinion issued by the Venice Commission on the abolition of the Special Section. According to G4media.ro, he said: "I deeply regret that this independent Commission did not make any reference to the serious irregularities in the Judicial Inspection report adopted by the magistrates' body CSM."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AdobeStock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/15/2021 - 09:17
Politics

Special Section for magistrates remains high on Romanian politicians' agenda

15 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The reformist party USR PLUS, which manages the Ministry of Justice, and the junior ruling party UDMR of the Hungarian ethnics, keep fighting over the fate of the controversial Special Section - a prosecution body set up during the ruling of Social Democrats with the aim of investigating the wrongdoings of prosecutors and judges.

After minister of justice Stelian Ion accused UDMR of co-authoring the SIIJ by the vote given to the law drafted by PSD, the tensions reached an extreme intensity.

More or less openly, minister Stelian Ion accused UDMR of acting on behalf of Hungary when blocking Romania's access in the Schengen area - that, in the minister's interpretation - depends on the dismantling of the Special Section.

"The Cooperation and verification mechanism (CVM) will not be lifted as long as we do not 'correctly' dismantle SIIJ, and this means that Romania will not join Schengen. I wonder, among Romania's neighbours, which one is interested in keeping Romania out of the Schengen area," Stelian Ion stated, G4media.ro reported.

UDMR MP Csoma Botond, on Tuesday, July 13, criticized the opinion issued by the Venice Commission on the abolition of the Special Section. According to G4media.ro, he said: "I deeply regret that this independent Commission did not make any reference to the serious irregularities in the Judicial Inspection report adopted by the magistrates' body CSM."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AdobeStock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted