Culture

SoNoRo Musikland: Festival brings chamber music to Transylvania villages and towns

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The chamber music festival SoNoRo Musikland will hold its fifth edition between July 14th and July 23rd in several towns and villages in Transylvania, namely Brașov, Sighișoara, Râșnov, Hălchiu, Criț, Meșendorf, Sighișoara, Viscri, Prod and Saschiz.

Inspired by the region’s Saxon heritage, the festival invites the public to discover venues such as the fortified church in Saschiz (pictured), a UNESCO Heritage site since 1999, Das Fort Boutique in Râșnov, and Critz Cross in Criț.

The event kicks off with a concert delivered together with the Brașov Philharmonic in the city’s St Ioan Square. Other venues in Brașov covered by the festival are Casa Mureșenilor, and the former Saxon bank Banca Țării Bârsei, now reconverted into the Apollonia Cultural Center.

At the same time, the Weavers’ Bastion, the Helsdorf Mansion in Hălchiu, the fortified church in Meșendorf, the Baroque Hall of the Sighișoara Town Hall, Viscri 125, Cross Country Farm in Prod, and the fortified church in Viscri are some of the venues where the festival returns.

Among the musicians set to perform at the festival are violinists Johannes Fleischmann, Philippe Graffin, Irina Muresanu and Nicolas Dautricourt, violists Razvan Popovici and William Coleman, cellists Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas and Andrei Ioniță, pianists Cristian Budu, Roxana Ioana Circiu and Andrei Gologan, and clarinetist Andrei Văleanu.

More on the program here.

(Photo: Beriliu | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

SoNoRo Musikland: Festival brings chamber music to Transylvania villages and towns

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The chamber music festival SoNoRo Musikland will hold its fifth edition between July 14th and July 23rd in several towns and villages in Transylvania, namely Brașov, Sighișoara, Râșnov, Hălchiu, Criț, Meșendorf, Sighișoara, Viscri, Prod and Saschiz.

Inspired by the region’s Saxon heritage, the festival invites the public to discover venues such as the fortified church in Saschiz (pictured), a UNESCO Heritage site since 1999, Das Fort Boutique in Râșnov, and Critz Cross in Criț.

The event kicks off with a concert delivered together with the Brașov Philharmonic in the city’s St Ioan Square. Other venues in Brașov covered by the festival are Casa Mureșenilor, and the former Saxon bank Banca Țării Bârsei, now reconverted into the Apollonia Cultural Center.

At the same time, the Weavers’ Bastion, the Helsdorf Mansion in Hălchiu, the fortified church in Meșendorf, the Baroque Hall of the Sighișoara Town Hall, Viscri 125, Cross Country Farm in Prod, and the fortified church in Viscri are some of the venues where the festival returns.

Among the musicians set to perform at the festival are violinists Johannes Fleischmann, Philippe Graffin, Irina Muresanu and Nicolas Dautricourt, violists Razvan Popovici and William Coleman, cellists Adolfo Gutiérrez Arenas and Andrei Ioniță, pianists Cristian Budu, Roxana Ioana Circiu and Andrei Gologan, and clarinetist Andrei Văleanu.

More on the program here.

(Photo: Beriliu | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania