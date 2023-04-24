Culture

“Solenoid” by Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu receives LA Times’ prize for fiction

24 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mircea Cărtărescu's Solenoid has been declared the fiction book of the year in the United States by the Los Angeles Times. 

"Mircea Cărtărescu's masterpiece, Solenoid, is the kind of amazing literary text whose countless qualities emerge from any randomly chosen fragment. Anchored in the communist environment of Bucharest in the 1970s and early 1980s, the narrator of this anti-novel is a teacher at an ordinary school who, through myth, fairy tale, dream, hallucination, and realistic storytelling, shortens his childhood and youth, his workplace and colleagues, and, well, the entire universe,” the jury said, according to the press release.

The author thanked his US editor and the jury. "Thank you, Will Evans, thank you, Sean Cotter, thank you to the jury of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize! Thank you to the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York for the recent American tour! I still can't believe that Solenoid has won this award, one of the most important in the USA," Cărtărescu said on Facebook.

Solenoid was published by Deep Vellum, with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute, through the TPS translation support program, and was the subject of an intense promotion campaign carried out by ICR New York and Deep Vellum, along with several American partners.

Solenoid is Mircea Cărtărescu's greatest critical and public success in the English-speaking world. Cărtărescu recently went on an American tour to promote the very same novel.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Culture

“Solenoid” by Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu receives LA Times’ prize for fiction

24 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mircea Cărtărescu's Solenoid has been declared the fiction book of the year in the United States by the Los Angeles Times. 

"Mircea Cărtărescu's masterpiece, Solenoid, is the kind of amazing literary text whose countless qualities emerge from any randomly chosen fragment. Anchored in the communist environment of Bucharest in the 1970s and early 1980s, the narrator of this anti-novel is a teacher at an ordinary school who, through myth, fairy tale, dream, hallucination, and realistic storytelling, shortens his childhood and youth, his workplace and colleagues, and, well, the entire universe,” the jury said, according to the press release.

The author thanked his US editor and the jury. "Thank you, Will Evans, thank you, Sean Cotter, thank you to the jury of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize! Thank you to the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York for the recent American tour! I still can't believe that Solenoid has won this award, one of the most important in the USA," Cărtărescu said on Facebook.

Solenoid was published by Deep Vellum, with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute, through the TPS translation support program, and was the subject of an intense promotion campaign carried out by ICR New York and Deep Vellum, along with several American partners.

Solenoid is Mircea Cărtărescu's greatest critical and public success in the English-speaking world. Cărtărescu recently went on an American tour to promote the very same novel.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln